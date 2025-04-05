Previous
Had a Workshop about Horse-Photographie today by jo63
300 / 365

Had a Workshop about Horse-Photographie today

5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
82% complete

Photo Details

