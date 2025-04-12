Previous
birthday cake for my oldest son by jo63
birthday cake for my oldest son

the color is from a sweet potatoe from the Philippines.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
JackieR ace
What does it taste like???
April 12th, 2025  
