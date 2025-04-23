Previous
Selfportrait by jo63
316 / 365

Selfportrait

23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact