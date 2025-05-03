Previous
just married by jo63
324 / 365

just married

my youngest son and my daughter in law, married today.
3rd May 2025

Jo

@jo63
JackieR ace
A beautiful portrait
May 3rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely composition, congratulations
May 3rd, 2025  
