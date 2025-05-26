Previous
Selfportrait by jo63
Selfportrait

I am retired, I don't have to do anything
26th May 2025 26th May 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
moni kozi
Yeee!
May 26th, 2025  
