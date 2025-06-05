Previous
In the poppy field by jo63
350 / 365

In the poppy field

I took a lot of pics in a poppy field today, there where also other plants, like this or cornflower.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact