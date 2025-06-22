Sign up
Previous
365 / 365
medieval "fibula"
a clasp to close the cape
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
1
1
Jo
@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
22nd June 2025 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome Piece
June 22nd, 2025
