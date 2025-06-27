Previous
wooden container with turtle by jo63
wooden container with turtle

this container from Indonesia was used for shamanic or magic medicine.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional photograph
June 27th, 2025  
