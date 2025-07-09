Sign up
Photo 374
Grey poppy seed
Grey poppy seeds are used in many traditional Austrian pastries.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
1
1
Jo
@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day.
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing about the pastries
July 9th, 2025
