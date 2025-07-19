Previous
ant made of iron by jo63
Photo 382

ant made of iron

I took this picture at the provincial exhibition in Upper Austria (Schärding am Inn).
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
104% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Cool looking
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact