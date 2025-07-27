Previous
Self-portrait by jo63
Photo 388

Self-portrait

an new self-portrait, view out of the newspaper
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So good,😀
July 27th, 2025  
