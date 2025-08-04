Previous
Castle of Senj by jo63
Photo 391

Castle of Senj

A model from the castle of Senj/Croatia, the castler where the movie "Ronja the Robber´s daughter" was made.
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Jo

@jo63
I am from Austria, trying a shot every day. It´s a task to find an idea and then to get it on the sensor of...
GaryW
Very cool model!
August 11th, 2025  
