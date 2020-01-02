Sign up
Photo 1276
Bushwalking
Into the dry country to our west. The orange colour is from Casuarina tree leaves/needles drying out. Makes for for some bright colour in this landscape
2nd January 2020
2nd Jan 20
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
1276
photos
143
followers
76
following
365
Canon IXUS 185
30th December 2019 9:41pm
mountain
trees
view
orange
bushwalking
