Bushwalking by joannakate
Photo 1277

Bushwalking

In the dry country. I love the various pinks and mauves of the lemon-scented gums. Very little rain in this area
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Joanna kate

@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Valerie Chesney ace
Typical beautiful aussie bush....that;s a huge ant hill....
January 8th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
That is a fascinating rock foundation. It sets my imagination going.
January 8th, 2020  
