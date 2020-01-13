Previous
Female Carpenter bee by joannakate
With peculiar yellow attachments to her back. Think its flower stamens attached to the pollen thats on her back that she's already collected. Never seen this bee before, quite loud and very big. Its on orchid flowers
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Joanna kate

@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Maggiemae ace
You must have investigated this particular bee! Good for us and more new knowledge! Amazing colours here!
January 13th, 2020  
