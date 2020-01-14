Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1281
Sort of a lumpy ugly fungus
I've often found these beside tracks and even bitumen roads having pushed up through really heavily compacted areas, and at the right stage you can poke them and they will release clouds of black spore
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
1281
photos
143
followers
76
following
350% complete
View this month »
1274
1275
1276
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon IXUS 185
Taken
14th January 2020 1:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
fungus
,
roads
,
spore
,
bushwalking
Peter H
ace
Very interesting!
January 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close