Sort of a lumpy ugly fungus
Photo 1281

Sort of a lumpy ugly fungus

I've often found these beside tracks and even bitumen roads having pushed up through really heavily compacted areas, and at the right stage you can poke them and they will release clouds of black spore
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Joanna kate

@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns.
350% complete

Peter H ace
Very interesting!
January 14th, 2020  
