Photo 1284
Hippeastrum
A type we hadn't flowered before, nice strong colours
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
1
1
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
1284
photos
141
followers
76
following
351% complete
1277
1278
1279
1280
1281
1282
1283
1284
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M3
Taken
1st February 2020 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
plant
,
flowers
,
pink
,
hippeastrum
Margo
ace
Lovely shot!!
February 7th, 2020
