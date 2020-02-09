Previous
Flowering time... by joannakate
Flowering time...

For the big bloodwood eucalyptus trees, very heavy flowering this time
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Joanna kate

I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Diana ace
Gorgeous against that beautiful sky.
February 9th, 2020  
