Pretty yellow by joannakate
Pretty yellow

A native flower that appears in the wet season.
We now have a new internet provider, taken ages, but so far it's working well, keeping fingers crossed...
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Joanna kate

@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Rick ace
Great shot. Good luck with the new internet system.
February 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
lovely shot of this pretty flower. keeping fingers crossed for you ;-)
February 28th, 2020  
