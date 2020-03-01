Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1293
Stained glass...
Early in the morning the sun shone through on the sunburnt patches of this philodendron leaf, quite a vibrant look
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
1293
photos
140
followers
76
following
354% complete
View this month »
1286
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M3
Taken
29th February 2020 8:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
sun
,
leaf
,
burn
,
philodendron
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close