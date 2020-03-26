Previous
Another fungus... by joannakate
Photo 1302

Another fungus...

This time an Amanita type, but its been at this stage for a few days. Don't know if it will open..Spot the photo bomber.....
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Joanna kate

@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
356% complete

