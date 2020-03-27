Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1303
A Billbergia bromeliad
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
2
2
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
1303
photos
138
followers
76
following
356% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M3
Taken
27th March 2020 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
plant
,
flowers
,
pink
,
bromeliad
,
billbergia
Margo
ace
Wonderful close up fav
March 27th, 2020
Dianne
What a gorgeous flower.
March 27th, 2020
