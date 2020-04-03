Sign up
Photo 1309
Caught one..
This Yellow Robin caught a caterpillar and then proceeded to give it a good washing in the water bowl which l hadn't seen robins do before. Only then did he eat it
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Tags
australian
,
yellow
,
water
,
bird
,
native
,
caterpillar
,
robin
Angela
What a yummy grub
April 3rd, 2020
