Caught one.. by joannakate
Photo 1309

Caught one..

This Yellow Robin caught a caterpillar and then proceeded to give it a good washing in the water bowl which l hadn't seen robins do before. Only then did he eat it
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Joanna kate

I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Angela
What a yummy grub
April 3rd, 2020  
