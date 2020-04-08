Previous
Next
Blending in well.. by joannakate
Photo 1312

Blending in well..

with the timber log. Certainly not bright colours, this dragonfly but at a certain angle the wings glowed orange, it flew before l could get the "orange" shot
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Joanna kate

@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
359% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marloes ace
Wowy camouflage pic!
April 8th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
April 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise