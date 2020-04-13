Previous
Cobwebs by joannakate
Photo 1313

Cobwebs

In the late afternoon plus a dragonfly which l hadn't noticed while taking the shot. A lot of webs had the rolled up leaf near the centre of the web. Think the spider lives in this but not sure???
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Joanna kate

@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
359% complete

judith deacon ace
Now that's a nice surprise! Lovely Web too.
April 13th, 2020  
