Another rock for my album...

So interesting when you look closely at these lichen covered rocks. Find it much easier studying the details of these rocks in an image, especially after cropping the photo a bit
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Joanna kate

I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
judith deacon ace
Stunning details, so many different colours, shades and textures.
April 14th, 2020  
