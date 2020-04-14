Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1314
Another rock for my album...
So interesting when you look closely at these lichen covered rocks. Find it much easier studying the details of these rocks in an image, especially after cropping the photo a bit
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
1
1
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
1314
photos
137
followers
78
following
360% complete
View this month »
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
lichen
,
bushwalking
judith deacon
ace
Stunning details, so many different colours, shades and textures.
April 14th, 2020
