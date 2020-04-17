Sign up
Photo 1316
A bit of brightness
With these yellow Cassia flowers. Maybe with a type of carpenter bee, not sure really.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M3
Taken
17th April 2020 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
bee
,
cassia
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
April 17th, 2020
Santina
i love...very very nice
April 17th, 2020
