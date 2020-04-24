Previous
Bushwalking by joannakate
Photo 1320

Bushwalking

Though l no longer bushwalk with the group l can put up images from the years we've been doing the weekly walks. This was from a walk up a local mountain called Mt. Yabi. On a marked track, steep in places but great views at the top
