Photo 1321
Ignoring "social distancing "
I love the way they trundle along in a long line behind each other
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
4
1
Joanna kate
@joannakate
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Santina
wow, fantastic shot, I love
April 25th, 2020
vonski
Oh wow
April 25th, 2020
Lee-Ann
ace
Great shot.
April 25th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
Fascinating :) fav
April 25th, 2020
