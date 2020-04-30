Previous
State forest walk by joannakate
The white flowering stems are grass trees and the orange are male flowers from Casuarina trees. Bit of colour in the landscape...
I live in North Queensland, Australia on a bush block inland from Cairns. I thought joining the project 365 would give me some incentive...
Ethel ace
Beautiful. The place must be humming with birds, butterflys and insects.
April 30th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
This feels like a deep valley and appears to be deserted - except for birds?
April 30th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely area
April 30th, 2020  
