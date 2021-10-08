Sign up
Photo 703
Twins?
I took this on a short trip to Rome we managed after it being cancelled 3 times. I just liked the colours and the doorway, but when I looked afterwards, these two people look identical! Now I'm really curious.....
8th October 2021
8th Oct 21
Joanna Payne
@joannapayne
I have to admit to hopping in and out of posting on here over the years. I love coming back and seeing how the people...
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ30
Taken
8th October 2021 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rome
,
twins?
