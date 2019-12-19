Previous
Next
The ghost of Christmas past by joansmor
Photo 2216

The ghost of Christmas past

That is the theme in at the Victoria Mansion this year. See Tiny Tim here and a ghost in the window. It was magnificent, as always, and I will bore you with my pictures.

Funny story, we were in the first room behind the barrier and about to leave when there came a loud thud like a heavy book or even a block of wood hitting the floor. We all turned our mouths agape. But no one could see anything. Someone suggested an ornament fell off the tree. An ornament would not sound so solid. And then we learned the theme this year. Can you guess? It is what I used for a title.
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise