Photo 2222
A gift from @olivetreeann
I received a lovely gift from Ann. A photo she took when I was visiting her. It is a lovely reminder of the fun we had photography old houses and barns in the Delaware Water Gap. This is not a fabulous photo. But if does show the coffee cup.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
2
0
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
2690
photos
187
followers
70
following
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th December 2019 9:20am
Tags
tree
,
gift
,
coffeemug
,
carroler
Joan Robillard
@olivetreeann
thank you for such a thoughtful gift - I have already put it to use.
December 26th, 2019
Wendy
A perfect gift that is not only beautiful but useful. I am sure you will be reminded of that trip every time you use it (and I am also sure it will become your favourite cup!)
December 26th, 2019
