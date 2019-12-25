Previous
A gift from @olivetreeann by joansmor
A gift from @olivetreeann

I received a lovely gift from Ann. A photo she took when I was visiting her. It is a lovely reminder of the fun we had photography old houses and barns in the Delaware Water Gap. This is not a fabulous photo. But if does show the coffee cup.
@olivetreeann thank you for such a thoughtful gift - I have already put it to use.
December 26th, 2019  
Wendy ace
A perfect gift that is not only beautiful but useful. I am sure you will be reminded of that trip every time you use it (and I am also sure it will become your favourite cup!)
December 26th, 2019  
