Previous
Next
Another newer ornament by joansmor
Photo 2228

Another newer ornament

The snow was the theme because we were having a snow storm. My DN cleaned me out and the car. So I stayed in all day. Ended up having a minor attack last night. I guess they will continue to happen.
31st December 2019 31st Dec 19

Joan Robillard

ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
610% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise