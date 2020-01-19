The snow is beginning to build up

When I saw the bankings beginning to build up I had to snap this shot from my deck. My niece helps me with the steps out front. You can see where I live on a hill and the steps run down the hill. The deck is nice and flat and I clean that off. I need to be able to feed the birds. I am pleased how well the Iphone 11 Pro photos are converted to black and white. I think I will be ready for A Touch of Red. Hoping to get out tomorrow for some photography with my D7500 after the new microwave is installed.