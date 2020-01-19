Previous
The snow is beginning to build up by joansmor
The snow is beginning to build up

When I saw the bankings beginning to build up I had to snap this shot from my deck. My niece helps me with the steps out front. You can see where I live on a hill and the steps run down the hill. The deck is nice and flat and I clean that off. I need to be able to feed the birds. I am pleased how well the Iphone 11 Pro photos are converted to black and white. I think I will be ready for A Touch of Red. Hoping to get out tomorrow for some photography with my D7500 after the new microwave is installed.
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

Joan Robillard

Laura ace
Looks great in B&W.
January 20th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Great image! The snow looks beautiful in the sunshine but look how deep it is! Ok if you don’t have to drive!
January 20th, 2020  
Lee ace
That's a lotta snow to shift, thank goodness for having a niece.
January 20th, 2020  
