One more diary shot

This is a selfie of me in my new Microwave. I am so happy to have a working one again. A week without it was horrible. I have had a week of what I call "Diary shots" I hope to find a good photo to post tomorrow. It was a banner day yesterday as we finally got a new recruit for the camera club. We practiced portrait lighting at the club. I ended up being the subject so they could try it. I will see if I can get one of them to send me an example so I can post it.