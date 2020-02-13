Sign up
Photo 2272
Flash of Red
I am having trouble taking pictures so using old ones. Another view of Portland Head.
Some of you wanted to see the pink smoke so here is a link to a picture I posted last year from a different viewpoint.
http://365project.org/joansmor/365/2019-03-06
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
red
for2020
portlandhead
Lou Ann
ace
This is beautiful for FoR today! Thank you for posting the pink smoke in color! It is fabulous.
February 14th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful for Flash for Red!
February 14th, 2020
