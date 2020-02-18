Still abstracts

Okay I know I really reach for my still lifes but not my thing! And being lazy about taking some pictures in my house for this week. Hoping to have time to go to Bug Light between work and the Balance center. I am charging my camera battery right now though I won't take my camera with me today as it snowed yesterday but ended in rain. Just don't want to drop it on another slip. Going out in a bit to do some salting. I found a place to keep this charger. I have a container by the outlet with my D90 charger and this charger is small enough to fit in this container. I am really working on having a place for everything.