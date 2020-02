Spring Point Light

After work, I had 2 1/2 hours before I needed to get to the Balance Center. So I went to the coast and took pictures of some of my favorite lighthouses and other things along the coast. I also discovered how to take pictures in monotone, etc. The interesting thing is when I download them to my computer I have the color and the monotone version. Neat. This is the color version that I played with in Silver Eflex. The ocean was a dark, dark blue.