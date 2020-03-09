Rachel and Me

Our friends on the Caregivers group wanted a picture of the two of us so we obliged when we were out for our ride on Sunday. I worked with Rachel back in the early 70's at W T Grants ( a chain store). I taught her to drive. But I moved to Florida for a while and we just said hi and talked for a few minutes anytime we met in town after that. But recently we took up our friendship again and I am so enjoying it. We laugh and talk over each other and it is a ball. She is caregiving her mother (I think this is the third person she has been involved with caregiving so I thought she was perfect for our group). I am the older one. I am older then most of my friends. Jane may go with us the next trip we take. Poor Jane she doesn't know what she is in for.



I have started a tutorial series for the Anna Aspnes blog on Lightroom Classic. I started with creating a Catalog and importing photos from cards or phones. It will be published next week. The second part will be importing from photos on your computer or hard drive, collections, and keywords. If any of you have words of wisdom for me I would love to hear.