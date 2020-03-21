Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2309
Kennebunk Beach
I found myself fascinated by the curve in the wave created by the corner of the beach wall. Funny the things you notice when you have a camera in hand. Hope you are fascinated too
21st March 2020
21st Mar 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
2778
photos
178
followers
68
following
632% complete
View this month »
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st March 2020 9:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
wave
,
curve
,
kennebunk
*lynn
ace
Beautiful capture of the curve in the wave ...so cool!
March 22nd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Superb capture -
March 22nd, 2020
Annie D
ace
Very cool curve 😊
March 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close