Kennebunk Beach by joansmor
Kennebunk Beach

I found myself fascinated by the curve in the wave created by the corner of the beach wall. Funny the things you notice when you have a camera in hand. Hope you are fascinated too
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
*lynn ace
Beautiful capture of the curve in the wave ...so cool!
March 22nd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Superb capture -
March 22nd, 2020  
Annie D ace
Very cool curve 😊
March 22nd, 2020  
