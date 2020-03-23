Previous
H is for Helpers by joansmor
Photo 2311

H is for Helpers

My Grandnieces made clam chowder for their parents and me for supper last night. It was delish. This is them looking for Thyme in the spice cabinet. They Couldn't find and asked if they could use Parika instead. Not quite the same thing.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Joan Robillard

@joansmor
Joan Robillard
Richard Sayer ace
Well it wouldn't be the same but probably quite nice... adventure and change are our new watchwords.
March 24th, 2020  
