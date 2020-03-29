My Breakfast

I have just discovered soft boiled eggs - can you believe that? I love dunking a crusty piece of bread in the runny yolk. YUM I don't have an egg cup so using a condiment cup. But loving these so much I am going to have to purchase an egg cup. I also want to try coddled eggs. Having plenty of time for breakfast so fun trying different egg dishes. And this is one of the few fresh fruits I can eat. Wanted to eat my egg while it was warm so didn't play enough with shadows and light.

