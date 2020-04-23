Screen Shot

This is a screenshot of my frozen flower. I saw this last week on several people's projects and decided to give it a try. Then yesterday I demonstrated the technique with my Camera club at our first-ever online meeting via Facebook Messenger. We have decided we will have a meeting once a week this way. Each week a different member with give us some information on a topic and maybe demonstrate it for us to see. Next week Lisa is researching food photography for us. We silver-haired ladies are conquering a bit of technology so we can stay linked. We have also decided if the center opens next month we will not be going there until after the end of June. We may do an outside meeting staying distant from each other. Hope you are all finding ways to stay connected.