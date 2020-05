Spring makes an appearance in Maine

The tulips, daffodils, forsythia and others are finally blooming. But it happens slowly here in Maine (35F) this morning. I am going to the Balance Center this morning with my facemask. I am taking pictures on the way in and on the way home. Wish me luck with some good photos. Taking both cameras. Want to be prepared for anything. Do you believe the dang weatherman is talking snow for Saturday? Yikes, I need to put something else on.