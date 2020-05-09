Sign up
Spring runoff
The next stop was the Skelton Dam between Buxton and Dayton. It is a hydropower dam finished the year I was born. It is home to the largest fish lift in Maine finished in 2001.
9th May 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
12/05/19 - Here I am in my 7th year and still going strong. I love this community because they are so inclusive and so...
dam
buxton
dayton
skelton
