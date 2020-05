Medical Helicopter

The other day when we were walking at No 1 I noticed a helicopter that seemed to land on the hospital copter pad. The hospital isn't a hospital any more just emergency room and outpatient. BUt the helicopter was originally put in for the parametric pressure chamber. But eventually, other hospitals got jealous and had to install there own. There wasn't so much business then. But still, there is the occasional helicopter landing there for emergencies.