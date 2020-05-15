Previous
The calm by joansmor
Photo 2364

The calm

I keep interrupting my photo ride photo posting because I get a picture I have to post. I loved this one of the calm yesterday at No 1 pond.
I posted a temporary new Profile photo with my hair before I get it cut next week.
Joan Robillard

@joansmor
05-16-20 This picture won't be up long as it is just to show my long hair. Will post another one next week after haircut and...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful serene scene.
May 16th, 2020  
