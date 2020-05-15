Sign up
Photo 2364
The calm
I keep interrupting my photo ride photo posting because I get a picture I have to post. I loved this one of the calm yesterday at No 1 pond.
I posted a temporary new Profile photo with my hair before I get it cut next week.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Joan Robillard
@joansmor
05-16-20 This picture won't be up long as it is just to show my long hair. Will post another one next week after haircut and...
Tags
reflections
,
no
,
1
,
pond
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful serene scene.
May 16th, 2020
