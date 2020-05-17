Previous
A Path through the daffodils by joansmor
A Path through the daffodils

The last place I stopped was Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco which is a favorite of mine. I loved all the daffodils in bloom and particularly this area with the people walking the path.

I could start this trip all over and find at least one more good photo at each stop but I will probably move on and save these for times I am stuck for a picture.
