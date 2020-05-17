Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2366
A Path through the daffodils
The last place I stopped was Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco which is a favorite of mine. I loved all the daffodils in bloom and particularly this area with the people walking the path.
I could start this trip all over and find at least one more good photo at each stop but I will probably move on and save these for times I am stuck for a picture.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
6th May 2020 11:45am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
daffodils
,
cemetary
,
hill
,
laurel
,
saco
