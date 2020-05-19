Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2368
Voila - after the haircut
I am happier with this one so I am using it for a post. The other one will hopefully disappear from existence. Notice any other changes.
19th May 2020
19th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan Robillard
ace
@joansmor
05-20-20 So I got my hair cut and here is the after picture of me. If you didn't see the long hair version I...
2838
photos
180
followers
66
following
648% complete
View this month »
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
19th May 2020 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
haircut
,
selfie
,
joan
Wendy
ace
It's so good to get a new haircut! It looks so light and airy for the summer!
May 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close